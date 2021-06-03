Celebrate Cedar Springs on June 12

The new Cedar Springs Fire Station will be dedicated on June 12. Post photo by J. Reed.

Dedication of new fire station and more

By Sue Wolfe

Saturday, June 12 will be a great day of celebration for our Cedar Springs Community.

The day starts with a series of events surrounding the dedication of the new fire station located in downtown, just south of the previous fire station, at Elm and Second Street. Various activities are scheduled starting around 10 a.m. with a fire truck parade from the old station to the new station, followed by tours, games for the kids, and free hot dogs. Most activities at the station will conclude around 2:30 p.m.

At 2:45, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the amphitheater in the Heart of Cedar Springs Park, at which time the Community Building Development Team (CBDT) President Kurt Mabie will officially present this state-of-the-art outdoor performance theater to Mayor Gerry Hall, representing the greater Cedar Springs Community. Duane McIntyre, Amphitheater Project Manager, will also be cutting the ribbon as part of this official presentation.

Starting at 3 p.m., the CBDT has scheduled a series of performers, starting with three local artists to include the Evolve Dance Studio, and singers Rylie Tate and Porter Kenyon. Renowned performers the Steve Rivers Band and Jake Kershaw will follow, with all events concluding at 9:30 p.m. This a family-friendly, free entertainment event. Just bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Also taking place outside the Community Library will be their book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce has opened the Heart of Cedar Springs Park to local artists wishing to display and sell their works from 10 a.m.– 7 p.m. They will be set up around the perimeter of the park.

Downtown business will be having sidewalk sales from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. that day.

From 3–5 p.m., En Gedi will host their annual fund raiser in the Rotary tent as a silent auction. As usual, many outstanding items have been donated by area merchants to include a drone, Bose headphones, Apple watch, Fitbit, yeti cooler, 2000-watt generator, toaster oven, roaster oven, assorted tool sets, Detroit Tiger Items, assorted cooking items, athletic and restaurant certificates, tools, and much more! It will be set up as a bid to win, buy now, and go. Be sure to get there early so you can place the winning bid. En Gedi was not able to host the auction in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. All proceeds will be put back into the community to assist our youth and area organizations.

The Chamber hopes to organize a Grub Hub in the Heart of Cedar Springs Park, allowing all to call in food orders to their favorite local restaurants and have an onsite delivery from 3–9 p.m. Details on this are being worked out.