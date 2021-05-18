COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cedar Springs Baptist Thursday

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is partnering with local communities to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations. On Thursday, May 20, the KCHD will host another vaccination clinic at the Cedar Springs Baptist Church.

The clinic, located at 233 S Main Street in Cedar Springs, will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Registration is strongly encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. Those interested in attending this clinic can register online at http://bit.ly/kentccvp or call the KCHD at 616-326-6992.

The Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine will be administered. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for anyone 12 years and older. For individuals in this age group wishing to be vaccinated, we require:

*A parent/guardian be present for 12 to 15-year-olds, or

*A parent/guardian be present, or a permission note from parent/guardian and a driver who is at least 18 years of age for 16 and 17-year-olds.