Women’s football team opens with a win

The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves hosted the Columbus Vanguards on May 1, 2021 in the season opener at Northview High School and took home the win.

It was a complete game with the offense, defense, and special teams all scoring touchdowns. The defense led the way, recovering six turnovers and scoring three touchdowns. The defense dominated the entire game with 19 different players recording at least one tackle, including a team total of 16.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Defensive End, #57 Amanda Rocha, started her Tidal Waves career off strong with a forced fumble returned for a touchdown, a 23-yard field goal and went three for three on extra points while also racking up 6.5 tackles for loss. Rookie Defensive End, #22 Jana Fagen, on the other end of the line also had a strong debut with three solo tackles and eleven assisted tackles for 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Returning All American nose tackle, #90 Ambra Mason, spent the majority of the game causing trouble in the backfield with four solo tackles and 13 assisted tackles for 2.5 tackles for loss.

Returning All American #15 Dessiree Trevino shined in the home opener taking the opening kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown to go along with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and catching a touchdown pass from #8 Pamela Blazo. “It was a full team effort,” said Trevino. “I could not have scored without my teammates executing their blocks.” Trevino added five solo tackles and nine assisted tackles from her outside linebacker position to go along with a team-high four catches for 56 yards.

The passing attack was anchored by #8 Pamela Blazo and #19 Brittany Mayer. Blazo went five for nine for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Mayer added three passes for 17 yards. In a line drive kickoff by Mayer in the second half, the ball hit the outreached fingers of a Vanguards player before rolling out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Also chipping in one extra point was #33 Maria Boers.

The final score was Grand Rapids Tidal Waves 39, Columbus VanGuards 12.

The Tidal Waves travel to Lansing on May 15 to take on the Capital City Savages before returning home (Northview High School) on May 22 at 5pm to face off with the Detroit Dark Angels in back-to-back in-state rivalry games. Tickets for the May 22 game will be available at the gate: $10 Adults, $5 Kids (under 10 free).