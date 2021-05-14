Update on marijuana businesses

By Judy Reed

It won’t be long before the first of several adult recreational cannabis businesses in the City of Cedar Springs open their doors.

There are several businesses with interest, but all are in various stages of the application and opening process. According to Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack, there are only three marijuana businesses with actual licenses. One of them is Lume, a retailer that will open at 16 N. Main St, the former site of Vitale’s Pizza. A spokesperson for Lume told the Post that they hope to be open by the end of the month. Lume currently has 16 stores across the state, and has 15 more in process.

The other two businesses in Cedar Springs with licenses are Michiganja, a retailer that will be located at 40 N. Main, the former site of Cedar Café; and Jayde Farms, a grower that will be located at 13250 White Creek Ave (north of 16 Mile Rd).

Womack said there are two more that have preliminary approval but are sorting out the final details before they get final approval. The first is Kkind, a retailer to be located at 206/218 N Main, formerly the site of Preferred Landscaping. KKind also has stores in Kalamazoo and Big Rapids.

The second store is Six12/Bake House (a retailer and processor) to be located in the strip mall at 14111 White Creek Ave, possibly where the gym used to be located.

Another business, Kindbuds, a microbusiness, submitted an application and was set to be reviewed by the Planning Commission Tuesday evening. It will be located at 45 Pine Street, behind Wesco.

Another has a public hearing set on June 1, at 7 p.m. (See legal notice on page ??) That one is Lake Life Farms, a retailer/processor to be located at 4116 17 Mile Rd. That’s in the strip mall where Little Caesar’s is located. The previous business that had applied to go in at that location, Healing Organic Gardens, withdrew its application.

Another business has expressed interest in 10 S. Main, the former home of Framed Images, but has not submitted any paperwork.

Two other businesses besides Healing Organic Gardens have withdrawn their applications. Those include Agri-Med at 13903 White Creek Ave (site of Discount Fireworks); and Three-Fifteen at 4011 17 Mile Rd.

According to Womack, the City Council has a moratorium on new retailers and the City is not accepting any more than four retailers in the B2/B3 zoning districts and no more than 3 retailers in the HC zoning district. He said that microbusinesses have a retail component but they are a different type of business. The moratorium goes through September or October and the Council may consider limiting the total number of licenses on a permanent basis this fall.