Rep. Huizenga welcomes input about “endless emergency rules”

New webpage accepts public comment on proposed workplace rules

State Rep. Mark Huizenga is encouraging Kent County residents to express their concerns about a proposal from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) to adopt permanent COVID-19 workplace rules.

Interested citizens can submit public comments to MIOSHA through a form online at gophouse.org/WhitmerEmergency.

“West Michigan is home to a vibrant business community, but these proposed rules would continue to burden our businesses and workers,” said Huizenga, of Walker. “I encourage affected employers and employees to share how Gov. Whitmer’s endless emergency rules will impact them.”

In its official filing with the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules, MIOSHA said that the current emergency rules should be extended because “Michigan’s experience with COVID-19 demonstrates that the disease can spread rapidly without protective measures in place.” The proposal would extend restrictions indefinitely on Michigan businesses, including facemask mandates for employees and patrons, social distancing protocols, and limits on in-person work to the extent that work can feasibly be completed remotely.

The proposed permanent rules, if adopted, could be effective even after the health department rescinds its epidemic orders.

MIOSHA will hold a public hearing on the rules on May 26, and all comments should be submitted through the webpage by May 26 at 5 p.m.