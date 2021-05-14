Red Hawk baseball turns up the heat

Alec Mcdonald

Dylan Greenland

Jake Rocafort

The Cedar Springs Red Hawk varsity baseball team came on strong last week, winning four of five games against Sparta and Catholic Central.

On Monday last week, the Red Hawk varsity baseball squad welcomed the Sparta Spartans for a non-conference double header. Sophomore Braydon Gregory got the start on the mound for Cedar. He battled through 3-2/3 innings, striking out 2 and allowing 8 hits. Sparta managed to score 5 before Haydon Koepke came on in relief. He threw 2 1/3, striking out 3 and walking 2. He allowed only 1 hit and 3 Spartan runs. Junior Jake Rocafort came on to close out the game.

At the plate the Red Hawks were led by Jeremy Campione with a pair of singles and double, which drove in three runs. Dylan Knauf also added 3 hits. Alec McDonald, Willy Zain, Bailey Drake, Cayden Steinebach, Jack Rocafort and Dylan Greenland each had singles as well. Greenland’s came in the bottom of the 7th to drive in the winning run as the Red Hawks took the first game 11-10.

In game 2, Rocafort remained on the mound. In three innings of work he allowed 2 hits, walked 2 but allowed only a single run. Logan Petty came in to earn the save in a game that was shortened due to darkness. At the plate, the Red Hawks got a pair of singles from Knauf and a double from both Zain and Isaac Rypma. Walker Glyshaw worked the Sparta pitchers and earned a pair of walks. Some savvy baserunning and a timely squeeze bunt dropped by Greenland gave Cedar a 4-1 victory. Rocafort earned both victories on the mound.

On Tuesday, the boys visited the Cougars of Catholic Central for a league-play double header. Senior righty Dylan Knauf took the mound for the first game. Though he struck out only one batter, he didn’t walk anyone as the Cougars scattered 8 hits throughout the game. The Red Hawk bats came alive with 6 base hits, but 8 more batters reached base because of some sloppy defense on the part of Catholic Central. Dylan Greenland continued to hit the ball hard, earning himself two singles. Steinebach, Rocafort, Petty and McDonald each added a single. Only one Cedar hitter struck out as they won the game 5-3.

In the second game Willy Zain took the hill. In another complete game performance, Zain managed to strike out 5, while walking only one. Catholic Central hit the ball hard, managing 9 base hits, but the defense played well and were able to limit the damage. Greenland again led the charge at the plate, ripping two singles up the middle. Zain, Campione, and Menefee each had hits also. Walker Glyshaw dropped a perfect bunt in the second inning to score Zain from third. All of the Red Hawk runs came in a flurry of action in the 2nd as they held on to win 5-3.

On Thursday, the Cougars came to town to wrap up the 3-game set. Sophomore Clay Oosting got his third start of the season. He managed to get through four innings, allowing 7 total hits and 6 runs before Walker Glyshaw came on to wrap the game up. This was a day that everything seemed to be going the Cougars’ way. They accumulated 10 total hits, though only 3 of those hits were hit well. They seemed to have an uncanny ability to put the ball wherever there was no defender. In turn, the Red Hawks did hit the ball hard all afternoon but those baseballs seemed to find the gloves of Catholic Central defenders more often than not. Cedar managed 5 hits, 2 of them by senior Alec McDonald. Zain, Greenland and Petty each added singles.

The Red Hawk Varsity won 4 out of 5 this week, bringing their overall record to 9-10. They are continuing to show signs of improvement and it seems the best is yet to come.

Schedule next week:

Monday, May 17 single @ Coopersville (6:00)

Tuesday, May 18 double @ Ottowa Hills

Wednesday, May 19 single vs Thornapple Kellogg

Thursday, May 20 single vs Ottowa Hills

Friday, May 21 single @ Northview