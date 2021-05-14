Cedar Springs defeats Kenowa Hills

The girls varsity tennis team served up another win against Kenowa Hills last Wednesday, May 5.
The team won overall 6-2. Flights won by Cedar were:
1 Singles: Olivia Miller 6-1,6-1
2 Singles: Ella Moore 6-0,6-0
3 Singles: Kaitlyn Miller 6-0,6-1
1 Doubles: Hannah Cox and Carley Dryer 6-1,7-5
2 Doubles: Laura Serek and Helen Reed 6-2,6-1
3 Doubles: Chandyce Novak and Sally Odren 6-3,7-5
The Red Hawks will be playing Wayland this Friday, and will be playing in the Conference Tournament this Saturday at Forest Hills Northern.