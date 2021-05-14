web analytics

Cedar Springs defeats Kenowa Hills

  • Senior Ella Moore serves against her opponent from Kenowa Hills.
    Courtesy photo.
  • Senior Olivia Miller playing 1 singles returns a shot from the baseline. Courtesy photo.

The girls varsity tennis team served up another win against Kenowa Hills last Wednesday, May 5.  

The team won overall 6-2.  Flights won by Cedar were:

1 Singles: Olivia Miller 6-1,6-1

2 Singles: Ella Moore 6-0,6-0

3 Singles: Kaitlyn Miller 6-0,6-1

1 Doubles: Hannah Cox and Carley Dryer 6-1,7-5

2 Doubles: Laura Serek and Helen Reed 6-2,6-1

3 Doubles: Chandyce Novak and Sally Odren 6-3,7-5

The Red Hawks will be playing Wayland this Friday, and will be playing in the Conference Tournament this Saturday at Forest Hills Northern.

