State Rep. Posthumus issues apology after crash/OWI arrest

Rep. Bryan Posthumus when he announced passage of a bill last month to increase government transparency and accountability. Photo from Michigan.gov.

Vows to earn back trust

State District Representative Bryan Richard Posthumus (R- Cannon Twp.), who initiated the bill in the Michigan legislature earlier this year to increase government transparency and accountability, is being transparent and accountable to his constituents about an alcohol-related car crash he was in last Friday.

Posthumus, 36, the newly-elected representative of the 73rd District, was involved in a single-car, single-occupant crash Friday evening, April 30, after leaving his farm in Oakfield Township.

According to a press release from his office, his Jeep went off the road in rural Ada Township, hit a mailbox, and then rolled over. Posthumus was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for suspicion of operating while intoxicated (OWI) and transported to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. He was released Friday night pending investigation.

Posthumus’s blood alcohol test in the Kent County Correctional Facility prior to hospital transport was .13 percent. Under Michigan law, one is considered intoxicated when one’s blood alcohol level (BAC) is .08 percent. According to his Kent County Correctional Facility record, he was released on a $100 bond.

Posthumus also had a prior arrest for OWI a little more than eight years ago in January 2013.

“I am deeply disappointed in myself for putting other people in jeopardy by driving while intoxicated,” he said. “There is no excuse for what happened, and I take full and complete responsibility for my actions. I should never have tried to drive after drinking alcohol. To my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents who I serve, I sincerely apologize and ask forgiveness,” Posthumus said.

“It is clear to me that I have a drinking problem, and I need help. I am going to immediately begin attending alcoholics anonymous meetings and make AA an important part of my life,” he added. “I am grateful that no one else was injured because of my mistake. I will work very hard to regain the trust, respect, and support of my loved ones, my fellow state representatives, and the wonderful citizens in my district. I never again want to embarrass myself or others through my actions.”

The 73rd District consists of the city of East Grand Rapids and the townships of Grand Rapids; Plainfield; Cannon; Courtland; Nelson; Oakfield; and Spencer. Posthumus was elected to the position last November.