Rep. Huizenga to host May office hours

State Rep. Mark Huizenga today invited residents of northern Kent County to five open office hours during the month of May.

“I always want to be available for the people of our community,” said Huizenga, of Walker. “Area residents are welcome and encouraged to come meet with me at office hours.”

Huizenga will host office hours at the following times and locations:

Friday, May 14, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Herman’s Boy, 220 Northland Drive NE in Rockford;

Saturday, May 15, 8-9 a.m., Rainbow Grill, 4158 Chicago Drive SW in Grandville;

Monday, May 17, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Big Boy, 13961 White Creek Ave. NE in Cedar Springs;

Friday, May 21, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Maxine’s Family Restaurant, 370 N. State St. in Sparta; and

Monday, May 24, 7:30-8:30 a.m., New Beginnings, 4735 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids.

No appointment is required to attend. In addition to office hours, residents can also contact Huizenga’s office by phone at 517-373-8900 or by email at MarkHuizenga@house.mi.gov.

Huizenga represents the 74th House district, which includes the cities of Cedar Springs, Grandville, Rockford and Walker and the townships of Algoma, Alpine, Solon, Sparta and Tyrone.