Red Hawks take two games against Wayland

Catcher Bailey Drake



Pictured: Willy Zain and Alec McDonald



Last week Tuesday the Red Hawk varsity baseball team traveled to Wayland to take on the Wildcats in a double header. In the first game, senior Dylan Knauf took the mound. In four innings of work, he struck out 2 batters and scattered 5 hits. Wayland was able to push across 2 runs. In the 5th inning, Walker Glyshaw took the mound to finish out the contest. Cedar’s bats finally came alive in the 6th inning, scoring 6 runs. Glyshaw struck out 2 hitters in his three inning performance, allowing only one hit.

At the plate, the Red Hawks managed 8 total hits, led by senior Jeremy Campione with a pair of singles and a double. Willy Zain also had 2 hits. Knauf, Jake Rocafort and Dylan Greenland each added a single as well. The final for the first game was Cedar Springs 6, Wayland 2.

In the second game, sophomore Clay Oosting took the mound for his 2nd varsity appearance. In his 6 innings of work, Oosting allowed 3 unearned runs while striking out 7 and walking only one. The Wildcats managed only 4 hits off of Oosting. Walker Glyshaw came on in the 7th inning, striking out one batter. However, a pair of costly mistakes allowed Wayland to catch up and the game was suspended because of darkness with a score of 4-4.

On Wednesday, the Hornets from Central Montcalm came to visit. Jeremy Campione took the mound in the non-conference single game. In a game that would go 11 innings, Campione pitched a solid 8 full innings. He struck out six batters and walked only one. Willy Zain came on to pitch the final three innings striking out 4 while walking only 1 in the 11-10 loss. Though the Red Hawks outhit the Hornets twelve to eleven, costly errors again cost the game.

At the plate, Alec McDonald led the charge with 3 hits. Logan Petty, Bailey Drake and Willy Zain each added a pair of singles. Isaac Rypma and Dylan Knauf both had a hit, as did Campione with a double.

On Thursday, the battle with Wayland continued. The tie game from Tuesday had to be decided first. Sophomore Braydon Gregory took the mound for Cedar. Unfortunately, the Wildcats came out swinging and ended the game in the 8th inning after a pair of walks and a pair of hits. Wayland won game two 5-4.

In the third game Gregory remained on the mound, calmed down a bit, and pitched with much more control. Wayland managed to scatter 7 hits in the 5 innings he was on the mound. Haydon Koepke came on to pitch the 6th and 7th, allowing only one hit as he earned his first varsity save. At the plate, the Red Hawks managed 12 hits, 2 each from Brunin, McDonald, Petty and Greenland. Zain, Glyshaw and Steinebach each added a single as Cedar Springs defeated Wayland 8-5 in the final game of the series. Coach Glyshaw was impressed with the boys’ enthusiasm and feels as if they are taking the necessary steps to get on the right track. “I feel that when we play clean baseball, we can beat anyone,” he said.

Next week’s games will feature a three-game set against Catholic Central and a double header against Sparta.

Upcoming schedule:

Tuesday May 11: home double header vs South Christian

Wednesday May 12: single @ South Christian

Friday May 14: single vs Sparta (5:15) @ Art Van Complex and single vs Forest Hills Northern (7:15) @ Art Van Complex