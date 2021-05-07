Officer McCutcheon honored

The Men and Ladies of Honor students with Officer McCutcheon. Courtesy photo.

Kent County Sheriff Deputy Thomas McCutcheon was honored last week by the Men and Ladies of Honor of area schools. Courtesy photo.



This past Thursday, the Men and Ladies of Honor from Cedar Springs Public School and Creative Technologies Academy gave Officer Thomas McCutcheon a day of honor at City Impact. The MLOH students wanted to say thank you for his service protecting our community and school.

Officer Thomas McCutcheon has served as security officer at Cedar Springs High School for many years and has served in law enforcement for 30 years. He is retiring in August and will be greatly missed.

He was asked to speak and inspire the young men and young ladies, which he did. What he didn’t know was that when he was done, the MLOH flipped the coin by honoring him. He was humbly surprised.

A special video was made by Lady of Honor Kayla Walters with interviews from students and staff. He was made an honorary ambassador to Men and Ladies of Honor and was presented a Men of Honor T-Shirt. He was also awarded several other gifts and certificates of thanks.

The event ended with a “Thank You Officer McCutcheon” cake and punch that was catered by Michelle Stuart.

Men and Ladies of Honor is an afterschool club that teaches Biblical moral character and courageous leadership to teens around the country and the world. Our greatest need is adult leaders and financial sponsors.

If you are interested in being a leader or a financial sponsor, please contact regional director Randy Badge at randy.badge55@gmail.com or call him at 616.799.5776. For more information about MLOH, go to www.honorchangeseverything.com