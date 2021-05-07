Mural welcomes walkers, riders to city

The mural on the side of this city storage building was painted by artist Nick Nortick. Courtesy photo.

By Judy Reed

Those hiking and biking the White Pine Trail will receive a warm welcome to Cedar Springs thanks to a new mural commissioned by the Cedar Springs Downtown Development Authority.

The $5,750 mural, painted by artist Nick Nortick, is located on a city storage building at the end of Elm Street (at the staging area) and faces the trail. The background is red, and in white lettering it says, “Welcome to Cedar Springs.” Underneath it says, “Cherishing our heritage, embracing our future” and “Est. 1871.”

City Manager Mike Womack power washed the building to get it ready, and then Nortick worked on the mural over a couple of weeks, with his work being weather-dependent.

Nortick said he does this type of work full time, mostly in Grand Rapids. “It’s my first mural in Cedar Springs,” he said.

Nortick said he has been painting full time for six years. “But I’ve been making art and drawing my whole life,” he explained.

To see the mural, you can visit the White Pine staging area at the end of W. Maple Street or just walk or ride the White Pine Trail. To see more of Nortick’s work, visit oldgrowthcreative.com.