Lady Red Hawk soccer wins over South Christian

Red Hawk Abby Buttermore, #13, jumped above everyone else to head the ball into the net. Photo by Dennis Buttermore.

On Wednesday, April 25, South Christian made the journey north to take on the Lady Red Hawk Soccer team in an OK Gold contest.

With this being the first meeting between the schools, a hotly contested game was expected, and Cedar Springs was ready. They came out and were prepared for this game after a disappointing loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central just two days prior. The Red Hawks played with intensity and all 21 players were “locked in” while either on the field, or on the bench ready to enter the contest. The scoring was opened up by Arianna Rau, after a great ball was played in by defender Maggie Prins. Arianna calmly brought the ball down in the 18 and half-volleyed it into the back of the net.

The second goal was an absolutely beautiful goal off of the head of Abby Buttermore. With Olivia Sherman taking a hard-earned corner kick, she sent it to the far post where Abby jumped above everyone else and headed the ball into the net. The goal was one of the best to have happened in Red Hawk Stadium and everyone was amazed with how high Abby rose up.

Scoring was closed out for the night with another goal by Buttermore, this time off a quick service into the box by Avery Sparling. The Red Hawks won 3-0.

After the contest, Coach Harnden talked about his team. “This group of 22 players are a great group of girls, and even a better team. They truly have the potential to do great things throughout the regular season and in the postseason. If they keep moving forward there really is no limit to what they can achieve,” he said.

Cedar Springs Red Hawks currently sit at 8-2 and are tied atop of the OK Gold standings. They opened up this week with a win at Ottawa Hills on Monday and played Wednesday evening at home against Kenowa Hills. Next week come support them as Greenville travels west on M-57 Tuesday night – JV at 5:00 and Varsity at 6:45.