Suspects in chase identified

Last week we ran a story about a nearly 40-mile road chase that began in Mecosta County on April 19 and ended with the two suspects, who were wanted in a spree of thefts and breaking and enterings, being arrested in Sand Lake.

The driver, identified as Jordan DeWitt, a 36-year-old man from Evart, and his passenger, Christina Taylor, a 40-year-old female, also from Evart, were both arrested and lodged in the Mecosta County Jail, According to police, the two are being held on multiple charges through the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office for a long list of thefts that have occurred locally in the past month.

These include three different counts of Unlawfully Driving Away of an Automobile; a count of Breaking and Entering a building with Intent; a count of Larceny in a Building; 2 counts of Larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000; a count of Home Invasion; and a count of Larceny of Firearms from five separate Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office investigations. They are being held on cash/surety bonds ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.

The two also are suspected of numerous other thefts over the course of the last two months involving breaking and entering’s and the theft of ORV’s, RV’s, trailers, vehicles and firearms.

“The arrests were the result of communication and teamwork from each of the agencies involved,” said a spokesperson from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police(Mt. Pleasant, Grand Rapids, Lakeview, Niles Posts) continue to work with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, , Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Big Rapids Department of Public Safety in identifying criminal activity and recovered/stolen property associated with Dewitt and Taylor.