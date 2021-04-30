Sparta bridge work on 13 Mile Rd

Sparta 13 Mile Rd bridge over the Rogue River, just west of old Alpine. Photo from the Kent County Road Commission Facebook page.



If you travel to Sparta on 13 Mile Rd, you will see that construction on the bridge just west of old Alpine has closed the road to all traffic.

According to the Kent County Road Commission, crews have removed pavement and replaced select box beams. Currently, they are placing concrete patching material to repair the bridge support substructure. This $230,000 project includes spot concrete box beam replacement, deck waterproofing, concrete abutment repair and new HMA surface. It is expected to be completed in early May.

KCRC said the project will be done in conjunction with the 13 Mile paving project slated to begin in early May. After bridge work is completed, and the paving contractor for the 13 Mile project has mobilized, base paving operations will take place at the bridge and adjacent areas.