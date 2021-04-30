Owl sculpture donated to library

Otis the owl and his creator, Duane Harriman. Courtesy photo.



By Judy Reed

A Solon Township man has created and donated a beautiful owl to the Cedar Springs Public Library.

Duane Harriman, who loves to work with wood, created this special piece of art, which he named Otis, using a method of art called intarsia.

The owl, which measures 28 inches across and 19 inches high, is made of various species of wood: blue pine, aspen, alder, wenge, and yellow heart. In all, he is 510 pieces and took about 100 hours to complete.

Harriman said in write up about the owl that each piece was cut using a scroll saw. Each feather was shaped with a drum sander, then glued together. After all the pieces were shaped and glued, they were attached to a backer board and finished with a clear gel. The colors are all natural.

Stop by the library, at the corner of Main Street and W. Maple Street, to see Otis, during the library’s open hours Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.