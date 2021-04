This road closed sign is on Northland Drive at Ritchie. Post photo by J. Reed.



Northland Dr between Ritchie Ave and Sand Lake St and has been closed for crosstile replacement, according to the Kent County Road Commission website. The detour is Ritchie Avenue, which runs between Northland Drive and 22 Mile Rd in Sand Lake.

We asked how long this work might take but have not yet received a response from the KCRC.