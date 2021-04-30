Man arrested in cocaine bust

An Ensley Township man was arrested Sunday after police found drugs in his home.

On Sunday April 25, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Narcotics search warrant on 128th Street in Ensley Twp. Police said that after an investigation and search of the residence, a large amount of cocaine was located, which was prepackaged for sale. In addition to the drugs, cash and other items for delivery were located.

The homeowner, a 49 year-old male, was arrested and lodge in the Newaygo County Jail for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. He was expected to be arraigned on Monday.

At press time, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office had not yet released his name.

The Central Michigan Enforcement Team and the Newaygo County Emergency Response Team assisted with the investigation.