Nine-year-old injured in ORV crash

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a one-vehicle ORV crash on Monday, April 26, that resulted in serious injuries to a 9-year-old male driver from Pierson, MI.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:23 pm on Stanton Rd. near N. Long Rd. in Montcalm County, Pierson Township.

Preliminary investigation revealed the ORV was being operated by a 9-year-old male driver on Stanton Rd. near Long Rd. when the male was thrown from the ORV. The male driver was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries and was flown by AeroMed to Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The Michigan State Police continues to investigate this crash. Troopers were assisted by AeroMed, Montcalm County EMS, Sand Lake Fire Department and Montcalm Central Dispatch.