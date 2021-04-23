web analytics

Vaccination clinics at Cedar Springs Baptist Church

Posted on 23 April 2021.

Thursday, April 22 and Thursday, April 29

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is partnering with local communities to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations. On Thursday, April 22, and Thursday, April 29, the KCHD is hosting vaccination clinics at the Cedar Springs Baptist Church.

This clinic, located at 233 S Main St. Cedar Springs, MI 49319, will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days, and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Registration is required, those interested in attending this clinic can register online at  https://vaccinatewestmi.com/vaccine-pre-screening-registration/ or call 2-1-1.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for the 16-17-year-old age group as well as 18+ adults. For 16 and 17-year-old clients it is required to have either:

1. presence of parent/guardian or

2. permission note from parent/guardian and driver who is at least 18 years of age.

