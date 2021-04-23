Vaccination clinics at Cedar Springs Baptist Church

Thursday, April 22 and Thursday, April 29

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is partnering with local communities to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations. On Thursday, April 22, and Thursday, April 29, the KCHD is hosting vaccination clinics at the Cedar Springs Baptist Church.

This clinic, located at 233 S Main St. Cedar Springs, MI 49319, will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days, and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Registration is required, those interested in attending this clinic can register online at https://vaccinatewestmi.com/vaccine-pre-screening-registration/ or call 2-1-1.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for the 16-17-year-old age group as well as 18+ adults. For 16 and 17-year-old clients it is required to have either:

1. presence of parent/guardian or

2. permission note from parent/guardian and driver who is at least 18 years of age.