Security threat at high school

By Judy Reed

Cedar Springs High School was on lockdown again this week. Post photo from March 2021.

For the second time in a little over a month, Cedar Springs High School was forced to go into lockdown due to a threat.

On Monday, April 19, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said that they were on the scene of a bomb threat that was received at Cedar Springs High School prior to school starting.

According to Superintendent Scott Smith, the staff took immediate action to ensure all students and staff who were in the building were quickly moved to secure locations.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Canine Team swept the building and safely cleared the

space by 9:00 a.m. K-8 classes continued to carry on as scheduled. High School classes resumed on a two-hour delay schedule, at 9:30 a.m.

The previous threat occurred on March 11. Nothing was found and the school cleared. The Sheriff’s Office had no update on that incident.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents or any potentially threatening situation at the school is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100, school administrators, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Always call 911 in an emergency.