Red Hawks lose tough games to FHE

Junior Aiden Brunin pitched the best game of his career against FHE. Courtesy photo.



Coming back from Spring Break, the Red Hawk Varsity baseball team began league play. Their first conference opponent of the 2021 season was the highly touted Hawks of Forest Hills Eastern on April 13. In game 1, junior Aiden Brunin took the mound. In his best performance of his high school career, he threw 7 complete innings, striking out 6 and walking only 2. He allowed only one hit. After 7, the game was tied 0-0. Senior lefty Trenton Snoeyink came on in the 8th inning of a game that would be decided in the bottom of the 9th. Snoeyink stuck out one hitter, walked 2 and allowed a pair of hits. A couple of late inning errors allowed Eastern to push the winning run across in the bottom of the 9th and left the score at 1-0 in favor of Forest Hills.

Senior Jeremy Campione hit two left-field doubles that one-hopped over the fence. Courtesy photo.

At the plate, the Red Hawks managed just three hits, one each from Snoeyink, Willy Zain and Alec McDonald. Though they did threaten to score several times throughout the game, they were not able to get that timely hit when they needed it. Coach Glyshaw was very pleased with Brunin’s performance but said, “Our pitching so far has been great, but we need to have a better approach at the plate. You can’t win if you can’t score.”

In game two, senior Dylan Knauf took the mound. In a contest that was postponed due to darkness, Knauf got through three innings, and struck out 3 batters while allowing no hits. Walker Glyshaw pitched the 4th and 5th innings, struck out 3, and allowed 2 hits. Unfortunately, a pair of defensive errors allowed two Forest Hills runners to score. At the plate, Alec McDonald had a single and was scored on a blast from junior Jacob Rocafort as he recorded his first varsity hit of the season. After 5 innings the game was postponed due to darkness with a score of 2-2.

The game resumed on April 14. Shuffling defenders around, Knauf took the mound to finish the game he started. Both teams managed to sneak in another run in the 7th inning, but again the game went into extra innings. In the bottom of the 9th, Eastern short stop Evan Parks managed a single to right field to give his team the 4-3 victory.

In the third game of the series, Trenton Snoeyink got the start. The lefty had a tough time consistently finding the strike zone but managed to battle himself through 3.3 innings, striking out 3 and walking 5. Freshman Walker Glyshaw came on to finish out what would be an error-ridden game. Glyshaw struck out 6 batters in 4 innings while walking 3.

At the plate the Red Hawks showed some signs of life by totaling 6 hits. Willy Zain had a pair of singles, while Dylan Greenland and Dylan Knauf each added one each. The surprise for the day was that senior Jeremy Campione finally got his bat going by launching two doubles over the left fielder and one-hopping the fence on both shots. Cedar was able to push across 4 runs in the extra-inning contest, but a pair of costly errors in the 9th inning allowed Eastern to win this contest 5-4.

The varsity team is sitting at a disappointing 2-4 on the season but the future looks bright, especially having taken one of the best teams in the area to extra innings in three consecutive games. This week’s games will be a trio of league contests against the Trojans of Thornapple Kellogg. Details will be in next week’s paper.

Next week’s games: April 27 at Wayland (double); April 28 vs Central Montcalm (single); April 29 vs Wayland (single); and April 30 vs Greenville (single).