MDOT roadside parks reopening April 30

Posted on 23 April 2021.

All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, April 30.     

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Parks in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula operate seasonally, usually closing in late October and reopening in the spring.

While parks are scheduled to be open April 30, motorists should not expect drinking water at all parks to be turned on until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.          

In Kent County, there is only one—three miles east of Ada on M21. In Montcalm County, there are three, and Newaygo County also has three.

A map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks are available on the MDOT website. You can download the list here: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/mdot/MDOT_Roadside_Park_List_263314_7.pdf.

