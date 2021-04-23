Man charged in shooting

Levi Daniel Hubler

A Tennessee man, formerly of Michigan, has been charged in the shooting that sent a Grant Township woman to the hospital in critical condition last month.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post were dispatched Monday morning, March 29, to a residence in the 3600 block of Fox Dr., near Thornapple Avenue, in Grant Township, Newaygo County, for a shots fired call. At the time, police said that an unidentified individual, who was outside, fired several rounds into the residence, striking a female who was inside the home. She was transported to the hospital by Aero Med in critical condition.

Troopers said they did not believe it was a random shooting and asked for the public’s help to solve it.

Troopers have been investigating the case and have now charged a Tennessee man, who is acquainted with the victim, with the shooting.

Levi Daniel Hubler, age 26, from Hixson, Tennessee, formerly from Belmont, MI, has been extradited from Tennessee and arraigned in the 78th District Court in Newaygo County on the following charges: Assault with Intent to Murder (2 counts); Felony Firearm (3 counts); Firearm – Discharge in or at a Building Causing Serious Impairment; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Hubler remains lodged in the Newaygo County Jail pending preliminary examination. The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition. The case remains under investigation.