Community celebrates at Starkbierfest

Hazy Past played some vintage rock tunes at the Cedar Springs Brewing Company’s “Starkbierfest” event last Saturday. Photo by S. Reed.



By Judy Reed

Beer and music lovers alike were happy to have the chance to get out and celebrate spring at Cedar Springs Brewing Company’s annual “Starkbierfest” last Saturday.

In the past, the event was held inside a large tent. It was canceled last year, but the event was modified this year to be an outdoor event to enable people to celebrate while staying within the state-mandated gathering guidelines.

“We were really pleased with the weather that allowed us to do a fun, outdoor event safely,” said David Ringler, Director of Happiness at CS Brewing. “People were social distancing and following protocols, which really allows us to continue these type of events. The beer releases and Sausage Party were a hit and It was wonderful to see and hear larger bands again, in addition to our weekly live music on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the brewery.”

Ringler said they never had more than 150-200 people at any one time, spread out over 12,000 feet.

The bands that played were Rudi Tegethoff – Energetic German polka; Tony Halchak & The Still Wonder – Craft Brewed Americana; and Hazy Past – Vintage Rock.