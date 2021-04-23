Cedar Springs girls varsity tennis wins tri-match

Red Hawks #1 doubles junior Carley Dreyer at the net.

Red Hawks #1 singles Olivia Miller gets ready to take a shot.

Sparta High School hosted Cedar Springs and Fremont in a tri-match last Friday, April 16. Cedar Springs defeated both Sparta (5-3) and Fremont (6-2).

Head Coach, Ed Russel, feels like the team is coming together really well.

When asked about the season, Coach Russel responded, “It has been a difficult start with not really having a season last year, and having a two-week delay for this season. However, this is a really great team. The girls are all very coachable and have really great attitudes.”