Flags lowered to honor former senator Mark Jansen

by Judy Reed

Sen. Mark Jansen.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff today, Friday, April 16, to honor the life and service of former State Sen. Mark Jansen (R). The flag honors will coincide with his celebration of life.

Sen. Jansen served as the Michigan senator in this area—the 28th district—from 2007 to the end of 2014. He was elected to that position in 2006 and reelected in 2010. He did not run again in 2014.

Prior to that, Jansen served in the Michigan House of Representatives as the rep for the 72nd district from 1996 to 2002. He served as the Clerk for Gaines Township from 1992 to 1996. He also served as the director of the child care licensing division for the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Jansen became ill with brain cancer in 2020, and died March 23, 2021, at the age of 61.

“Our state mourns the loss of former state Senator Mark Jansen,” Governor Whitmer said. “He was someone who was deeply respected across the aisle. He will be remembered for his many years of dedicated service to the people of Michigan in the legislature and in the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. My deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

The state encouraged Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to also display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 17.