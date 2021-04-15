Nylaan signs with Siena Heights University

Alexander Nylaan, a senior at Cedar Springs High School, officially signed with Siena Heights University on Wednesday, March 10. He was a member of the Cedar Springs High School Cross Country team for 2 years and Track and Field for 4, where he competes in hurdles. The University saw great potential in more than just his athletics, though. His academic achievements and participation in the University’s Scholarship Competition earned him a Dean’s Scholar designation, for which he will receive a 4-year academic scholarship.

Alexander is excited to bring his talents to Siena Heights University and is looking forward to furthering his education. He has plans to major in Business Management.

Congratulations and best of luck in your future, Alex!