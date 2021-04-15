City to create social district

By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs City Council will vote Thursday evening on whether to approve a “social district” and “commons area” to coincide with a city concert series this summer.

According to Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack, the concerts will be on Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m., in June, July, and August, and people will be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage, if they desire, from establishments such as the Red Bird Bistro or Cedar Springs Brewing Company, while they listen to music in the Heart of Cedar Springs park.

The social district gives people the opportunity to purchase their beverage from the restaurants in an approved to-go container, and then carry it to the park, where they can consume it.

The Social District will encompass both the eastern and western sidewalks on Main Street, from the north side of Beech St. northwards to Maple St., then along the northern and southern sidewalks along W. Maple St. westwards to the entrance of the Heart of Cedar Springs Park, which will be known as the “commons area.”

“The Social District Plan was something that we have been planning since early in the winter when the State’s law changed to allow such a thing,” explained Womack. “Unfortunately, the City doesn’t have any good location (like Rockford) to enable a downtown Commons Area so instead we focused on planning it for over the Summer.”

Womack said that in the future the Council could consider extending the hours, but for now it would just be on Wednesdays during the summer from 7-9, for the concert series.

These concerts are not related to the concerts put on by North Kent Community Enrichment, which take place once a month on Thursdays at Morley Park during the summer months.