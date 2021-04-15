Child dies in ORV crash

An 8-year-old Montcalm County boy died Monday in an ORV crash.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Post in Lakeview were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the 11000 block of Deja Rd, in Home Township, about 1:14 p.m. Monday, April 12.

Preliminary investigation revealed the ORV was being operated by the 8-year-old male driver on private property when it overturned. The boy suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash.

The crash is still under investigation and the boy’s name had not been released at print time.

Troopers were assisted by Montcalm County EMS, Home Twp. Fire Department and Montcalm Central Dispatch.