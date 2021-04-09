West Michigan Vaccine clinic expands vaccine availability to all 16 and older

Additional non-clinical volunteers are needed to support this effort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2021 – The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place, operated by Kent County, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health in collaboration with Vaccinate West Michigan, is immediately expanding vaccine availability to everyone 16 years and older.

The clinic operates by appointment only. Patients can now self-schedule online. To set up an appointment for someone ages 16 or 17 or for people who need special assistance, please call 833.755.0696. A parent or guardian must accompany minors.

Additionally, non-clinical volunteers are needed to help support this expansion. Volunteers may assist with greeting clinic attendees, providing directional assistance, escorting attendees who need help, sanitizing and organizing supplies, performing temperature checks and more. Volunteers need not have prior healthcare experience.

To begin the volunteer process, community members ages 18 and older are asked to complete a survey with Kent County Emergency Management, which is partnering to assist with volunteer management at the clinic. Go to https://kentcounty.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bdTpo7wUOj1gKj4.

Additionally, volunteers must not have any felonies or misdemeanors within the last ten years, have a valid driver’s license with no suspensions in the past five years, and not had a fever or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus for at least 14 days prior to volunteering. The survey will include authorization for a routine background check. Upon completion, eligible volunteers will receive a confirmation email and instructions for signing up for available shifts.