Spectrum Health, Health Dept. team up on COVID-19 vaccine

Up to 1,000 doses a day can be given at United Lifestyles location

To accommodate more patients getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Spectrum Health United Hospital has moved its vaccination clinic from within the hospital to the Spectrum Health United Lifestyles building at Marketplace Shopping Center.

The first vaccine clinic at the new location occurred Friday with 400 people receiving the vaccine.

Jon Ashford, chief operating officer for Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals, said the clinic Friday went very smooth.

“Our team did a great job in setting up the clinic,” he said. “We have more room to serve more people and it’s exciting to be able to ramp up distribution now that more people are eligible to receive the vaccine.”

More than 1600 people were scheduled to be vaccinated at the new site March 29 and April 2.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department is partnering with Spectrum Health in pooling its vaccine doses for additional community distribution.

After evaluating vaccination data, especially that in Montcalm and Ionia Counties, health department and hospital leadership collaborated to arrange to get more doses into the community. They were able to arrange for special shipments of Pfizer vaccine to United Hospital from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’re delighted to partner with Spectrum Health and add our doses to make the most community impact,” said Marcus Cheatham, health officer for Mid-Michigan District Health Department. “We want to help get the most people vaccinated in the most efficient way possible.”

“We’re very excited to collaborate with the health department to maximize the impact of our clinics,” Ashford said.

Beginning April 5, anyone 16 years and older in Michigan can register to receive the vaccine.

Patients can now self-schedule their vaccination appointment at spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

The United Lifestyles building at Marketplace Shopping Center is at 701 S. Greenville West Drive, Suite 1 in Greenville.