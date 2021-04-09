Robert J. Snow, age 86 of Ensley Township, Sand Lake, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 Bob was born to Robert and Marie (Verburg) Snow on July 7, 1934 in Sand Lake. He graduated from Howard City High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart February 13, 1954. Bob enjoyed his family, fishing, deer hunting trips, snowmobiling, antique tractor rides and restoration, gardening, bicycling and playing euchre. Surviving are his wife, Jean (Kinney) Snow; children, Donald (Deb) Snow of Belmont and Baptist Lake, Denise Snow of Cedar Springs, James Snow of Grand Ledge, Brian (Gail) Snow of Ensley Center, Diane (Dana) Spence of East Lansing; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Jeremy) DenOuden, Andrew and Hannah Snow, Michele (Anton) Dimovski, Jeffrey Heiss, Patrick and Adam Snow, Claudia, Noel, Owen and Allison Spence; step grandson, Sean O’Dell; great grandchildren, Ramona, Henry and Calvin DenOuden, Landon Dimovski; step-great grandchildren, Bryson and Kaden O’Dell; sisters-in-law, Joan (Kinney) Timmer, Mary Ann (Kinney) Douglass and Garnet (Jerry) (Kinney) Kaiser. Preceded by sister, Carolyn Hartway; sister-in-law, Donna (Kinney) Adams and grandson, Kyle Snow. The family will greet friends Monday, April 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home in Cedar Springs Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 6 at St. Bartholomew Church, Newaygo at 11:00 a.m. with one hour visitation prior to Mass. Interment St. John’s Cemetery in Ensley Township. Memorial contributions to Love INC of Newaygo County.

