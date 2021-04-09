Odyssey of the mind team takes second at state

Red Hawk Elementary Odyssey of the Mind team. Pictured L to R: Talon Smith, Quentin Bliss, Kaleb Russell, Luke Brown, and Blake Stump.



The Red Hawk Elementary School’s Odyssey of the Mind team showed off their creativity and placed first at their regional competition, and second at their state competition held last weekend. The team will move on to compete at World Finals and are waiting to hear whether they will have an opportunity to compete in-person on Memorial weekend in Orlando, Florida.

This year’s Michigan Odyssey of the Mind was virtual, which brought on extra problem solving and imagination for the team. We congratulate you on your hard work and dedication and wish you the best of luck at World Finals!

Team members include Blake Stump, Kaleb Russell, Luke Brown, Talon Smith, and Quentin Bliss. The team is coached by Rachel Stump and Kimberly Durkee.