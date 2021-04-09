Linda Kay Velting 74 of Newaygo died Wednesday, March 24, 2021at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. She was born March 21, 1947 in Grand Rapids, the daughter of James & Jean (Curtiss) McGee. She loved her family and grandchildren and will be missed. Surviving are her husband, Carl whom she married May 11, 1963; children, Carl (Dana) Velting, Brien (Stacey) Velting, Alan Velting, Shane Velting; grandchildren, Carl Jr, Joshua (Tonya), Christopher, Levi (Emilie), Sean, Alexis (Ricky Mohnke), Bryar, Alanah Velting; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ken (Melissa) McGee, Sharon (Rick) Leach, Jim (Sandy) McGee; brother-in-law, Don (Deb) Velting. She was preceded in death by son, David and grandson, Nathan. The family greeted friends Saturday, March 27 until the time of service at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Chuck Smith officiating. Interment Blythefield Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association 1475 E. 12 Mile Rd. Madison Heights, MI 48071.

