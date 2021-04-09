Family loses home in fire

A Solon Township family lost their home in a fire Monday. Post photo by J. Reed.

Multiple fire departments responded to help put out the fire. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

A Solon Township family is trying to put their life back together after a fire destroyed their home Monday.

According to Solon Township firefighter Matt Schievink, they were toned out at 11:50 a.m. on Monday, March 29, to a structure fire at 13421 Sunset View, which is off 16 Mile, west of Algoma. It was called in by someone across the street, and they reported that smoke and flames could be seen through the roof.

Schievink said that when he got up to 18 Mile Rd, he could see the smoke.

Multiple area fire departments assisted Solon at the scene, including Cedar Springs, Kent City, Sparta, Algoma, Courtland, and Rockford, who brought in their ladder truck. “We needed the ladder truck because everything was collapsing in the entry and it made it harder to get into,” he explained.

Schievink said that it started in the attached garage and spread from there. The cause was not determined.

The fire departments had cleared the scene by 3 p.m.

The house was the home of Nick and Naomi Calhoun and their five children, ages 2-14. Those who were home got out safely and there were no injuries.

For those asking about helping the Calhoun family, who lost everything, there are a couple of ways.

Here is a list of clothing sizes needed for family members:

Girl: 4T

Boy: boys 6-7

Girl: girls 8

Boy: 14-16 pants, youth large shirts

Girl: junior size 6 pants, adult medium shirts

Nick: 36-32 pants and XL shirts

Naomi: Size 12 pants and large shirts

Contact Stacey to make donations at 616-690-3436.

A go fund me page has also been set up if you’d like to donate. Just go to https://gofund.me/ffea768f.