Police investigate crash with ambulance

Four people were injured Monday evening when a car collided with an ambulance in Oakfield Township.

The woman driving this vehicle was seriously injured when she collided with an ambulance on 14 Mile Rd Monday. Photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police.

According to the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post, the crash occurred about 10:05 p.m. Monday, April 5, on 14 Mile Rd near Lincoln Lake Rd. According to witness statements, a 2018 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on 14 Mile Rd at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Montcalm County ambulance traveling westbound.

The ambulance overturned due to the collision. Photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police.

The force of the collision caused the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, to overturn. The patient, ambulance driver, and medical responder treating the patient in the back of the ambulance were all transported to Butterworth Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 39-year-old female driver from Greenville, was pinned inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was transported to Butterworth Hospital by Rockford Ambulance with serious injuries. Drugs, alcohol, and speed are considered factors in this crash.

The ambulance was transporting a patient when it was hit. Post photo by B. Sanderson.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Montcalm County Ambulance, Rockford Ambulance, Oakfield Twp. Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, and MSP 6th District accident reconstructionist.

The crash remains under investigation.