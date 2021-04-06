Police investigate crash with ambulance

Four people were injured Monday evening when a car collided with an ambulance in Oakfield Township.
According to the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post, the crash occurred about 10:05 p.m. Monday, April 5, on 14 Mile Rd near Lincoln Lake Rd. According to witness statements, a 2018 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on 14 Mile Rd at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Montcalm County ambulance traveling westbound.
The force of the collision caused the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, to overturn. The patient, ambulance driver, and medical responder treating the patient in the back of the ambulance were all transported to Butterworth Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 39-year-old female driver from Greenville, was pinned inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was transported to Butterworth Hospital by Rockford Ambulance with serious injuries. Drugs, alcohol, and speed are considered factors in this crash.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Montcalm County Ambulance, Rockford Ambulance, Oakfield Twp. Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, and MSP 6th District accident reconstructionist.
The crash remains under investigation.