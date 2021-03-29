web analytics

Woman in critical condition after shooting

A Grant Township woman is in critical condition after being shot at her home Monday morning, and the Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help to solve it.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post were dispatched Monday morning to a residence in the 3600 block of Fox Dr., near Thornapple Avenue, in Grant Township, Newaygo County, for a shots fired call. Police said that an unidentified individual, who was outside, fired several rounds into the residence, striking a female who was inside the home. She was transported to the hospital by Aero Med and is in critical condition.

Troopers do not believe this is a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or 911.

