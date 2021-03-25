The Post travels to the ‘villes

Deciding to keep their 27th anniversary vacation in March simple and quiet, Ken and TJ Norris, of Solon Township, decided to take a road trip to “The ‘villes”—Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee, and Asheville, North Carolina. One of the highlights of the trip was Nashville’s “Honkey Tonk” music row and its country music museums large and small. The photo here is in front of the Johnny Cash museum.

