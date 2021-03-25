March 21-27

While the state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, we want to remind residents that severe weather season is approaching. This includes tornados, flooding, high winds, and other severe weather that could disrupt our daily lives.

While we are practicing social distancing, Michigan State Police Emergency management does not encourage you to congregate in groups for drills but asks that you review what your plan is in the event of severe weather.

Disasters don’t plan ahead, but you can!

Severe Weather Awareness Week will be held March 21-27, with the Statewide Tornado Drill being conducted on March 24 at 1 p.m. Kent County tornado drills will be the first Friday of each month. We hope the tornado drill begins a broader conversation about emergency preparedness.

Do you have a plan?

Where will you go?

What will you do?

Do you know the alert systems in your area?

How will you communicate?

Prepare your family, engage your community, and help build a prepared and resilient Michigan!

More information from Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security at https://www.michigan.gov/miready/. Click on Severe weather awareness week to learn more.

Click on the “Plan Ahead” tab at the top of that page or scroll to the bottom of the page to locate the “Plan Ahead” section. This resource section will provide you with templates on how to build an emergency preparedness kit, create a family communication plan, assemble a preparedness kit for your pet, and more!