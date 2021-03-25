Ziquadreon White

A Grand Rapids man was arrested in conjunction with several business burglaries throughout Kent County.

On March 16, between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., several West Michigan law enforcement agencies, including the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Sparta Police Department, and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, responded to business burglaries within their jurisdiction.

Throughout the investigation, a suspect description and vehicle were obtained. Investigators confirmed that the suspect and vehicle were similar in all incidents. The vehicle was located by investigators and was later learned to be stolen. The Grand Rapids Police Department, the Michigan State Police, and the Walker Police Department assisted in apprehending the male driver and female passenger who were located in the stolen vehicle.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged Ziquadreon White, 19, of Grand Rapids, with two counts of breaking and entering with intent, one count of attempted breaking and entering with intent, and one count of larceny less than $200. White’s bond was set at $15,000. White was arraigned at the 63rd District Court on March 18 and is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on the above charges and additional charges from other law enforcement agencies—a total of 16 charges in all.

The breaking and entering complaint occurred at Verizon Wireless, 5212 Northland Dr, where he smashed the front door. Nothing was stolen.

The attempted breaking and entering was at Genius Phone Repair, 4036 Alpine Ave. He attempted to pry open the back door but was unsuccessful.

Female was not charged because she did not commit the burglaries. She was arrested on unrelated warrants.