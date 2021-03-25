Get ready for Easter fun

Families could use a fun outing, and two Easter events—one in Sand Lake and one in Cedar Springs—will bring some much needed joy to kids and parent.

The Sand Lake 2021 Easter egg scramble will be held this Saturday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at Salisbury Park in the Village of Sand Lake. The event, put on by the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce, is free to the public. There will be an egg scramble for ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. There will be Easter Basket Giveaways, along with one big prize for each age group. There will also be a special guest in attendance–come have some fun with the Easter bunny and get your photo taken with him!

The Cedar Springs Community Easter Extravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Heart of Cedar Springs Park behind the library. The event, which is being put on by Green Family and Friends and City Impact, is free to the public. There will be an Easter egg hunt, polaroid photos with the Easter bunny, hot dogs on the grill, raffle prizes, music, and lots of fun! The event is mask-friendly.