Bowers state champ, Elliott all-state

Cedar Springs senior Corey Bowers earned the title of state champ when he finished first in the 1600 meter run at the Michigan indoor state track finals last weekend. He is pictured here on the right with Coach Justin Jones. Courtesy photo.

On Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, some athletes from Cedar Springs competed in the Michigan indoor state track finals held at the Lincoln Athletic Building in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Not only did they come away with some great running experience in a state meet but two of them brought home medals and all-state honors.

Freshman Annalise Elliott earned all-state honors in the 3200 meter run at the Michigan indoor state track finals last weekend when she finished 8th. Courtesy photo.



Freshman Annalise Elliott competed in the 3200 meter run. She came into the race seeded 13th of 17. She ran a personal best though and placed 8th in a time of 12:39 earning all-state honors.

“The levels of success that Annalise is achieving at such a young age can be attributed to her healthy approach toward training and racing,” said Coach Justin Jones. “It’s often our job as coaches to teach that to an athlete, but it’s in her blood. She craves hard work and has a desire to succeed but sees the big picture in a way even many adults don’t achieve. Great parenting on display. Her maturity and strength are elite, and as a freshman, the sky is the limit for her. I can’t wait to see the athlete and young woman she becomes over the next four years. All-state is just the beginning for Annalise.”

These lady Red Hawks finished fifth in the distance medley relay at the state meet.



Kaitlynn Brown, Addyson Brown, and Danika Fessenden from Cedar Springs were part of the Cedar Rock relay team who ran in the distance medley relay (DMR). This relay is made up of a 1200 meter leg, a 400 meter leg, an 800 meter leg, and a 1600 meter leg. The girls shaved off a considerable amount of time from their seeded time and finished 5th in a time of 14:36.

Senior Corey Bowers also ran for hardware in the 1600 meter run. He was seeded 2nd coming in. Bowers ran a 4:22 finishing first making him state champ.

“This was a special moment for Corey, who has committed much of his life to this sport over the past six years,” said Coach Jones. “A state championship is something every runner chases but only a select few achieve. We emphasize in our program that winning is not normal and by definition, it requires an abnormal work ethic and an attitude of relentless pursuit that outweighs what the average athlete is willing to commit. I’d say that in and of itself summarizes Corey’s story pretty well and that’s why he’s been a winner for many years and he can now call himself a state champion.

“The journey to achieve that title comes with many life lessons, and I think more than anything I can’t wait to see how he applies that to achieve success in his future endeavors as he enters adulthood,” added Jones. “Whatever success means to him, I believe he’ll achieve it. Corey is a disciplined warrior and I couldn’t be more proud.”