Bodies discovered after fires

Two suspicious fires and two bodies discovered in the ruins have led police to treat the investigation as a homicide. Courtesy photo from the Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the possible homicide deaths of two people whose bodies were found after suspicious fires were extinguished southeast of Greenville last week.

At approximately 7:53 a.m. Thursday, March 18, Ronald Township Fire was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4200 block of West Fenwick Road, Fairplain Township, Montcalm County. Upon arrival, two homes on the property were on fire, one being fully engulfed. Sheridan Area Fire, Greenville DPS Fire, and Montcalm Township Fire were called in to assist. Once the structures were extinguished, it was determined that the first structure had been occupied and a body was discovered.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post and MSP Fire Investigators were dispatched to the scene for an investigation. After several hours of investigation, a second body was discovered.

One of the deceased individuals has been identified as Serafina Wyckoff, a 68-year-old woman who resided at the residence. Due to the intensity of the fire, DNA testing will be required to make a positive identification of the second victim.

Investigators have stated that this investigation is being treated as a homicide but there is no threat to the public. The investigation continues and updates will be provided as they become available.