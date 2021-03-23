web analytics

Categorized | News

Sand Lake Village President resigns

Posted on 23 March 2021.

By Judy Reed

The Village of Sand Lake appointed a new president Monday evening after the current one resigned.

Former Village President Nile Hayden, who has been serving since being elected last fall, resigned due to health reasons.

The Village board appointed President pro tem Mollie Doerr to fill the position of President, and trustee Kevin Wright to fill the position of President pro tem.

There is now a vacancy on the board. If you are a Village of Sand Lake resident and would like to serve, you can drop off a letter of interest to the Village of Sand Lake. They will appoint a new member at next month’s meeting.

This post was written by:

- who has written 17779 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Kent County Credit Union
Ray Winnie
Dewys Manufacturing
Advertising Rates Brochure

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!