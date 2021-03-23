Sand Lake Village President resigns

By Judy Reed

The Village of Sand Lake appointed a new president Monday evening after the current one resigned.

Former Village President Nile Hayden, who has been serving since being elected last fall, resigned due to health reasons.

The Village board appointed President pro tem Mollie Doerr to fill the position of President, and trustee Kevin Wright to fill the position of President pro tem.

There is now a vacancy on the board. If you are a Village of Sand Lake resident and would like to serve, you can drop off a letter of interest to the Village of Sand Lake. They will appoint a new member at next month’s meeting.