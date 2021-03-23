Man’s body found after house fire

This home in Reynold’s Township was a complete loss, and a man’s body was found inside. Photo from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.



The body of a Reynold’s Township man was found inside his residence after a house fire was extinguished Monday.

According to the Montcalm Sheriff’s Office, a residential structure fire was reported at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10506 N. West County Line Road in Reynolds Township. The Howard City Fire Department arrived and battled the fire. A body was later found inside the burned home.

The investigation revealed the residence was the home of a 75-year-old man. The home is surrounded by woods. Neighbors spotted the fire and called Montcalm County Central Dispatch. The home sustained extensive damage and is a total loss. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The fire and death remain under investigation.