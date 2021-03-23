Man dies in crash

Edward Gerald Schneider

A Sheridan man died last week after his car left the road and hit a tree.

According to the Montcalm Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm County Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Sessions Road near Townhall Road in Bushnell Township at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found the vehicle occupied by one individual, who was determined to have died as a result of the crash.

According to police, their investigation revealed that the 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was travelling west bound on Sessions Road. The vehicle exited the road to the left and struck a tree with the vehicle’s front corner on the driver’s side. The driver, Edward Gerald Schneider, 42, of Sheridan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that he was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

In addition to Central Dispatch assisting, the Michigan State Police, the Montcalm County Emergency Services, and the Sheridan Fire Department all assisted at the scene.