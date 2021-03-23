Man arrested for fleeing police

Jerry Lee Robinson

A Sheridan man was arraigned on 12 charges last Thursday after a failed attempt to flee police.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were attempting to locate and arrest Jerry Lee Robinson, 22, a parole absconder with numerous felony warrants on Wednesday, morning, March 10, in the Gowen area, when he fled from troopers. At approximately 09:15 a.m., troopers located the suspect and suspect vehicle at a residence on Dickerson Lake Rd. When troopers arrived at the residence, the suspect then fled from the residence and police initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit lasted approximately 16 minutes and ended after stop sticks were utilized on the suspect’s vehicle by troopers. The vehicle became disabled in a private driveway on Muskrat Rd. in Sheridan. The suspect then fled on foot. Troopers chased the suspect on foot, and the suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it at troopers while running. Troopers secured the suspect and firearm with no injuries sustained to troopers or the suspect.

Robinson was lodged at the Montcalm County Jail on his outstanding felony warrants and numerous other felony charges. He was arraigned in Montcalm County’s 64B District Court on 12 counts on Thursday, on March 11. They include: Fleeing and eluding police, 4th degree; three counts of Aassaulting/obstructing/resisting police; fleeing and eluding police 3rd degree; possession of a weapon by a felon; possession of ammunition by a felon; felony firearm (carrying or possessing a firearm when committing or attempting to commit a felony); carrying a concealed weapon; and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 31.

The Michigan State Police continues to investigate this incident. Troopers were assisted by Montcalm County Central Dispatch.