Ellie Martineau with mom Alyssa.

Congratulations to Ellie Martineau, a recent graduate of the 1,000 books before kindergarten program at Cedar Springs Public Library!

Any child that hasn’t started Kindergarten can sign up. This includes newborns, infants and/or toddlers. The goal is simple: to read 1,000 books before your little one starts Kindergarten—and yes, you can repeat books! After reading 1,000 books, your kiddo will be able to pick out a special book and stuffed animal character, which both come in an official book bag.

To sign up, simply stop into the Cedar Springs Public Library, at the corner of Main and W. Maple Streets, and come to the circulation desk. Or, call us at 616-696-1910 and pick up your folder via curbside.