Student injured in explosion at Newaygo High School

The MSP bomb squad at the home of the student, where more explosive materials were found.

By Judy Reed

A 16-year-old boy lost his thumbs Monday and his dad is now in jail after the boy brought some explosive materials to school and accidentally detonated them.

David Saylor, the boy’s father was arrested in connection with the incident.



According to the Michigan State Police, the Newaygo Police Department was dispatched to Newaygo High School for an explosion inside a classroom on Monday at 8:52 a.m.

Preliminary investigation by Newaygo Police and the MSP Hart Post determined that the 16-year-old student accidently detonated the explosive material and did not understand how big an explosion the materials could cause. They do not feel he intended to attack anyone.

The boy and several others were injured in the blast and all sought treatment.

Troopers later went to the boy’s residence in the 2300 block of E. 95th and executed a search warrant, where they found more explosive materials. The bomb squad counter-charged unstable materials to make the scene safe for investigators.

Afterward, Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay announced that the boy’s father, David Robert Daniel Saylor, age 34, was arrested and arraigned on a 2-count criminal complaint as a result of investigation the into the explosion at the school and subsequent search warrant of the home. Saylor is charged with one count of Explosives – Manufacture/Possession of Molotov Cocktail and one count of contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He is also charged as a Habitual Offender – 2nd Offense Notice. Saylor is set for a probable cause hearing on March 18 and bond was set at $100,000.

The teen was released from the hospital and placed with family members. He has been suspended from school pending expulsion proceedings by the Newaygo Public Schools School Board.